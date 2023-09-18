Afghanistan Cricketer Rashid Khan's Epic Fanboy Moment With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Is Unmissable

ALSO READ: 'No, stop': Nick Jonas publically slams a fan who threw harmful object onstage at concert

The Afghanistan cricketer took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In his caption, he expressed his happiness and excitement, writing, "With biggest (star emoji) of Bollywood. It was lovely to meet you, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt." In the photograph, Rashid Khan stood in the centre while all three smiled warmly for the cameras. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a black t-shirt and pants, while Ranbir Kapoor exuded casual charm in his outfit with a stylish cap.

Alia is currently in Do Not Disturb mode. A day back, Alia Bhatt revealed her schedule on a day off during her NYC vacation. The actress was relaxing by the pool in a red swimsuit. As Alia Bhatt posted the video, Arjun Kapoor rushed to the comment section and wrote, "Need this sched and this hotel in my life."

