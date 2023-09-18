Viridis Mining And Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMM) Maiden Drilling Program Commences At Colossus Ionic Clay Project

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:VMM) is a resource exploration and development company with assets in Brazil, Canada and Australia. The Company's Projects comprise:

- The ColosProject, which the Company considers to be prospective for Rare Earth Elements;



- The South Kitikmeot Project, which the Company considers to be prospective for gold;



- The Boddington West Project, which the Company considers to be prospective for gold;



- The Bindoon Project, which the Company considers to be prospective for nickel, copper and platinum group elements; and



- The Poochera and Smoky Projects, which the Company considers to be prospective for kaolinhalloysite; and



- The Ytterby and Star Lake Projects, which the Company considers prospective for Rare Earth Elements