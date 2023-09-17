Monday, 18 September 2023 04:47 GMT

Minister Of State For Interior Affairs Meets Malaysian Minister Of Home Affairs


9/17/2023 7:20:05 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al-Thani met on Sunday with Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia HE Saifuddin Nasution, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries in security fields and ways to promote and develop them. In addition, they discussed several topics of common interest.

MENAFN17092023000063011010ID1107085703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search