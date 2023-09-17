Civilian Killed, Policeman Injured As Russians Shell Two Villages In Kherson Region

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration , Oleksandr Prokudin.

"At around 14:50, the invaders attacked Tomyna Balka in the Bilozersk district. A man born in 1954 came under fire in his own backyard. The injuries he sustained turned out to be too grave. The medics who arrived at the scene only confirmed his death," wrote Prokudin.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration also reported that a policeman was injured as a result of enemy shelling targeting the village of Sadove.

"In the afternoon, the occupiers shelled Kherson region once again. Sadove came under fire. A law enforcement officer suffered a back injury as a result of the strike," the report says.

It is noted that the policeman was provided medical assistance in hospital. The injury is not life-threatening.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a tractor driver died today after his vehicle blew up on a land mine.