Key events of last week



PM Mullah Han accepts credentials of Chinese ambador

Muttaqi to attend Mow Farmat meeting

Torkham gate closure inflicts huge losses on traders

UNys human rights are in state ofllapse; Mujahid: dgrees

Westys IEA efforts effective in suppressing sh About 18 staff members of NGO detained in Ghor

Casualities

Last week, 20 people were killed and one injured in vari incidents across theuntry.

Arding to reports, four kidnappers were killed in a clash with security forces and one abducted individual rescued in Kabul.

Unidentified gunmen killed two people, including a 60-year-old woman in Takhar, a former jihadimander in Nangarhar, a gold panner in Badkhshan. Two people were killed in Faryab and as many in Logar.

Local officialsid one person was killed due to a peronal enmity in Faryab, one in Parwan as a result of a dispute and a man aced of robbery and murder was also funned down in“warning fire” in theme province.

One person died during as the hand grenade he carried exploded in Helmand. A man was killed while cleaning his rifle in Jawzjan. An individual killed his father in Nangarhar and a band stabbed his wife to death in Faryab.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sourcesuld have provided irrect numbers.

In the previ week, eight people had been killed and as many injured in different incidents across theuntry.

Before the regime change in Aut 2021, hundreds of civilians, security forces and insurgents would get killed and wounded in violent incidents every week.

New Chinese ambador

Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Han Akhund on Wednesday accepted the credentials of the newly-appointed ambador of China.

Ambador Xing expressed happiness on his new mission in Afghanistan,ying:“It is an honour for me to start my work as the Chinese ambador to Afghanistan”.

Heid China fully respected Afghanistan's independence, territorial integrity and decision-making authority.

The diplomat promised making strenu effortsto develop and expand relations between the twountries.

Last week, a Chinese firm showed interest in investing in power generating projects in Afghanistan and the Ministry of Water and Engergy tasked a technical team with facilitating the firm.

Mow farmat meeting

The sian foreign ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced at a pressnference that the next Mow Format meeting would be held in the city of Kazan. Regionaluntries will diss the current situation in Afghanistan, including intra-Afghan issues, rnciliation, security and postnflict restoration of theuntry.

“I would like tonfirm it will take place on September 29 at Kazan. It will be another, a fifth, Mow Format meeting on Afghanistan with the participation of key regional stakeholders,” Zakharovaid.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabulid that Foreign Mnister Amir Khan Muttaqi would attend the Mow Farmat meeting.

Arrest of Afghans, closure of Torkham

A clash took placet between Afghan and Pakistani forces at the y Torkham crossing on September 6.

The caretaker government of Afghanistanys that the Afghan forces reparing an old check-post in the area were targeted by Pakistani guards. This sparked a clash erupted between the two sides.

After the fire exchange, the Torkham crossing remained closed for 10 days, inflecting massive financial losses on traders. inesspeople from both sides staged a protest for the reopening fo therssing point.

On Friday, the Torkham gate was reopened for all kinds of traffic.