Qatar Museums Celebrates 10Th Anniversary Of Al Zubarah As Unesco World Heritage Site

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) celebrated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the 10th anniversary of the inscription of Al Zubarah Archeological Site as a UneWorld Heritage Site.
The event commemorated the history and cultural legacy of Al Zubarah, highlighting the achievements and challenges of the past decade, and fostering global collaboration for its continued preservation.
Qatar's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, Qatar's permanent representative to UneDr Nassir al-Hinzab, UneDoha Office for Gulf States and Yemen's director and representative Salah Khaled, World Heritage Committee director Lazare Eloundou Assomo and other official delegates were present.
Al Zubarah stands as a testament to the region's vibrant past, dating back to the late 18th century when it flourished as a thriving port during the pearl trading era. Its unique urban layout and architectural features offer a glimpse into the maritime and trading activities that shaped the area's history.
Recognising its exceptional value, Al Zubarah was inscribed on the UneWorld Heritage List in 2013 for its outstanding preservation and representation of a historic trading port.
Over the past decade, QM has led comprehensive conservation efforts to safeguard Al Zubarah's structures, artifacts, and environment. Numerrestoration projects have been successfully completed, preserving the authenticity and integrity of the landmark.
QM's collaboration with universities and educational institutions to deliver workshops, lectures, and seminars has deepened the understanding of Al Zubarah's heritage. QM has outlined a vision for the future development of Al Zubarah, aiming to enhance visitor experiences, expand educational offerings, and further elevate the site's global prominence.
QM acting CEO Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi added:“Under the patronage and leadership of Sheikha Al Mayabint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, we strive to preserve cultural heritage and archaeological sites and preserve the properties of the cultural and historical offerings of Qatar. We also support the continued cooperation of all experts in this field to exchange experiences between all organisations. Over the past ten years, Qatar Museums has made great efforts to develop and preserve Al Zubarah Archaeological site, which will preserve the authenticity and integrity of the Historical city.”
The local communities surrounding Al Zubarah have also played a vital role in its preservation and promotion, showcasing a strong sense of ownership and pride in their heritage. This partnership has strengthened the site's significance not only on a national level but also within the global community.
Dr Fatema al-Sulaiti, director of International Cooperation and government Affairs at QM, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying:“Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Al Zubarah Archaeological Site during the 45th session of the UneWorld Heritage Committee in Riyadh enhances Qatar Museums efforts and other concerned institutions in Qatar to preserve this world heritage site. These efforts express the effective role played by the State of Qatar on a global level, as a member of the World Heritage Committee.
“I look forward to this session to exchange experiences between members, and we look forward to the participation of Qatar as an effective member in the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.”
The event is a testament to Qatar's commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and promoting its historical significance on the global stage. It seeks to cultivate a sense of pride and ownership among local and global communities in safeguarding this remarkable historical site for future generations.
