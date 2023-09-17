President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration For The Commonwealth Of Massachusetts

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. This assistance is for Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester Counties.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program will be provided at 75% federal funding.

E. Craig Levy, Sr. has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.