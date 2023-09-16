Lundin Case: A Swiss Oil Executive On Trial For Sudan War Crimes



Former Lundin Petroleum CEO Schneiter and the firm's former Swedish chairman Ian Lundin, both resident in Switzerland, are appearing in court in Stockholm. They are suspected of fuelling Sudan's oil wars in 1997-2003, or at least wilfully turning a blind eye, as Khartoum-backed forces and militias committed grave abuses against civilians, to“secure” an oilfield where Lundin was operating in southern Sudan. These abuses, according to the Swedish prosecutionExternal link , included bombings, shooting at civilians from helicopter gunships and burning villages and crops.

But the two executives deny all charges. Speaking to the press at the Stockholm district court as the trial started, Ian Lundin said all the accusations were false and“we look forward to defending ourselves in a court of law”.

“This is really a key landmark case,” Swiss lawyer Gerald Pachoud, an expert on corporate liability told SWI swissinfo.ch.“We have been discussing the possibility of executives being sued for war crimes because of their business operations, but it was mostly a theoretical possibility until now. This case shows that businesses and business executives need to be extremely careful when they are operating in conflict zones.”