Eaa, Unicef Mark Ten Years Of Partnership With 'Decade Of Dreams' Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: A special exhibition took place yesterday alongside the 78th United Nations General Assembly, celebrating the ten-year partnership between Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and Unicef.

'A Decade of Dreams,' the event took place at the Danny Kaye Visitors' Centre at Unicef House, New York, celebrating more than five million out-of-school children and youth gaining access to quality education.



The exhibition was unveiled by EAA CEO and the Global Director, Education and Adolescent Development at Unicefand also Unicef Ambassador Sofia Carson. They welcomed a series of high-level government officials and policymakers, representatives from United Nations agencies, the private sector, education organisations, ambassadors and other partners of the EAA Foundation.

EAA Foundation CEO Fahad Al Sulaiti said:“EAA and Unicef have worked together in diverse countries, enabling vulnerable children, whether fleeing conflict or stricken by poverty, to learn and thereby take up a path to a brighter future.

Those children raise their communities through the power of education, which brings greater prosperity, better health, and the ability to overcome challenges.”

“Education is an entryway to meet the many needs of children, especially when they are facing multiple deprivations. Children cannot learn when they are hungry, when they feel unsafe or grappling with trauma.

Together, Unicef and EAA will continue to turn the page on the future of millions of children and support quality education and the necessary services for the learning journey,” said Deputy Executive Director of Programmes at Unicef.

The exhibition features installations of photos and videos of children and youth sharing their personal journeys.

The images vividly illustrate the transformative support provided by Unicef and EAA Foundation in helping these children reach their potential and realise their dreams.

Unicef has worked with EAA Foundation across several programmes. This includes the Reach Out To Asia (ROTA) Programme.