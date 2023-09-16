Flynas Flies Thrice Weekly To Jeddah, Medina From Dhaka

Md Shafiqul Islam, Manager, Sales of Dynasty Travels Ltd (of Flynas in BD) said this to The Bangladesh Monitor recently.

Effective October 1, 2023, the airline will operate three weekly flights to Jeddah and Medina each.

The flights will be operated by widebody AirA330 with 335 seat capacity, added Shafiqul Islam.

The development comes as Flynas recently launched a new operations base at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International airport in Medina. The low-cost airline signed an agreement with Tibah Airports Operation Company to launch its fourth base within Saudi Arabia.

Flynas said, as per reports, it is now the only carrier with four bases across the kingdom.

Speaking on the occasion, Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director, Flynas, said, "The move is in line with the goals of the Pilgrims Experience Programme and the National Civil Aviation Strategy to increase the number of international destinations linked to the kingdom to 250 international destinations by 2030, in addition to increasing the number of pilgrims and tourists to Medina, as the new operations center will provide greater air connectivity to Madinah with several international destinations, and connect Medina airport with several Saudi cities to facilitate the movement of citizens and residents in the kingdom."

HAAB urges to reduce Hajj airfare

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) urged the authorities to reduce airfare and form a technical committee to ensure hassle-free Hajj programme in 2024.

Regarding the issue, HAAB wrote a letter to the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry on August 5.

In 2023, airfare for Hajj was fixed at BDT 1,97,797.



