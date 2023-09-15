Consul Of Lebanon To Rio Launches Philosophy Book In Arabic

São Paulo – The consul general of Lebanon to Rio de Janeiro, Alejandro Bitar, launched the book“The Crisis of Being and its Ontological Message” (in free translation) this Friday (15) and signed autographs at the headquarters of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), in São Paulo. The book is written in Arabic.

In addition to being a diplomat, Bitar holds a philosophy Ph.D.“It is a profound philosophical book, a new look at thinking philosophically, and the importance of thinking, of giving meaning to philosophical thinking in these times when machines and artificial intelligence are taking the place of man's creative thinking,” he told ANBA.

Diplomat signed books in São Paulo

In the brief talk in which he spoke in Spanish – his wife, Fernanda, is Argentine – to the public about the book before the autographs, Bitar mentioned thoughts from different periods of History. He claimed people were turned into commodities.“Men have become machines for consuming passively, without thinking. That's why we have to think,” he declared.

The reporter questioned whether the book proposes a solution to the current dilemma.“There is a solution: To think differently, to value the disciplines of philosophy, psychology, sociology, morals, ethics, and even science. Technology is essential, but you cannot turn man into a part of technology. Technology has to be part of man,” the diplomat and philosopher concluded.

The event was opened by the vice president of International Relations of the ABCC, Mohamad Orra Mourad, and the president of Brazil's Institute of Arab Culture (ICArabe), Murched Omar Taha. Around 60 people from the Arab community, members of diplomatic missions and scholars attended the launch.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

