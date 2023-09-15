“Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan” Supports Azerbaijan In Karabakh Issue - Spokesman (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. “The Islamic
Emirate of Afghanistan” supports Azerbaijan on the issue of
territorial integrity, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidid in
an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Trend reports.
“First of all, I want toy that we have always advocated and
advocate that alluntries respect each other's borders and
territorial integrity. As you know, the issue of territorial
integrity for Afghanistan is extremely important. I think that it
is also important for Azerbaijan to theme extent,” heid.

