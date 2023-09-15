Saturday, 16 September 2023 03:13 GMT

“Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan” Supports Azerbaijan In Karabakh Issue - Spokesman (Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” supports Azerbaijan on the issue of territorial integrity, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidid in an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Trend reports.

“First of all, I want toy that we have always advocated and advocate that alluntries respect each other's borders and territorial integrity. As you know, the issue of territorial integrity for Afghanistan is extremely important. I think that it is also important for Azerbaijan to theme extent,” heid.

