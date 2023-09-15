Eu Will Host Flagship Events During Un General Assembly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- A high-level delegation of the European Commission will attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Executive Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, High Representative Josep Borrell, Vice-President Dubravka Suica, and Commissioners Ylva Johansson, Janez Lenarcic, Jutta Urpilainen and VirginiSinkevicwill host and participate in events and meetings with leaders from around the world on the margins of the session throughout the week, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.
On Monday, EU High Representative Josep Borrell will co-host a Ministerial meeting on the Middle East Peace Process, together with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the League of Arab States, Egypt, and Jordan in the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.
On Wednesday, Borrell will co-chair the 13th Ministerial meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum, together with Egypt.
The same day Borrell will participate in the Ministerial meeting of the Ad-hoc Liaison Committee on Palestine, together with Norway.
On Thursday, EU Commissioner for crisis management Lenarcic will co-host a High-level roundtable on accelerating climate action in fragile and vulnerable contexts, together with Belgium and the United Arab Emirates.
The same day, he will also co-chair a High-level side event on bridging the humanitarian funding gap, together with Sweden and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday, 17 September, President von der Leyen and High Representative Borrell, together with President of the European Council Charles Michel, will represent the EU in a trilateral meeting with the African Union and the United Nations. (end)
