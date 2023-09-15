Swedish Woman Converts To Islam, Marries Pakistani Love From Swat

According to reports, the Swedish woman initially forged a friendship with Ahmed Shah, a 23-year-old resident of Charbagh in Swat, via social media. Over time, their connection deepened into a profound love.

Subsequently, the Swedish woman made the significant decision to travel to Swat to unite with her beloved Ahmed Shah. In Swat, the 44-year-old woman formally embraced Islam, and the couple solemnized their marriage. Following their joyunion, the newlyweds departed for Islamabad.

Also Read: Peshawar High Court Halts MD CAT Test Results Amid Copying Allegations

It is noteworthy that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently witnessed numerinstances of individuals, particularly women, arriving in the province after establishing friendships via social media, subsequently embracing Islam, and marrying local residents.

Notably, in a previincident, a young Indian woman named Anju ventured to Dir to wed a local young man. After their marriage, Anju also embraced Islam.

Hits: 3