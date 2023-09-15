Injury Scare For 'Mystery Spinner' Theekshana Ahead Of Sunday's Asia Cup Final

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana's participation in the Asia Cup final against India on Sunday has been thrown into jeopardy due to a hamstring strain, the extent of which was expected to be known later on Friday.

The mystery spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during Sri Lanka's two-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday.

"Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday.

Theekshana went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling. He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over.

Theekshana's injury adds to Sri Lanka woes. They are already without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

ALSO READ

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a nail-biting match to meet India in the final

Watch: Fans involved in brawl after India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup match in Colombo

Theekshana will undoubtedly be a key member of Sri Lanka's 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad should he remain fit. Teams have to submit their final teams for the tournament by September 28.