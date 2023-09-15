Sharjah's Department Of Agriculture And Livestock Launches 2Nd Phase Of Developing Mleiha Wheat Farm

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Agricultural and Livestock Production Corporation of the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources (SDAL) announced the beginning of the second phase of development work for the wheat farm project located in the Maliha area in preparation for the 2023/2024 agricultural season on a total area of 1,500 hectares.

This came during the official signing of the agreement between the Agricultural and Livestock Production Corporation and Elite Agro Projects on the sidelines of the 12th International Government Communicaton Forum, which concluded yesterday in Expo Centre Sharjah.

Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Ahmed Alteneiji, Chairman of SDAL, and Dr. Abdulmonem Al Marzouki, Managing Director of Elite Agro, singed the agreement in the presence of several officals and employees from both sides.

Dr. Alteneiji praised the efforts of the Sharjah Government, under the leadership and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in adopting and launching pioneering strategic projects in the field of sustainable agricultural investment with the aim of achieving food security and self-sufficiency in grains, including wheat.

He pointed out that the wheat farm project in Mleiha, along with other food projects implemented or announced by the emirate in variregions, consolidate Sharjah's efforts aimed at enhancing food sustainability in the emirate.

For his part, Dr. Al Marzouki explained that the Elite Agro team, which includes qualified members of technicians, engineers, mechanics and experts, will begin implementing all operational work for the project in its second phase, which includes the process of installing HDPE pipes required to connect the water access point to the central pivot irrigation systems, through excavation, installation and backfilling work, before starting the third and final phase of the project.