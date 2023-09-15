Ace Events Elevates Dubai's Nightlife with International Acts and Unforgettable Parties

(MENAFN- Publsh) Reinventing Dubai's Premier Nightlife Scene with A-List Performers, Immersive Themes, and Cutting-Edge Entertainment



13th September 2023; Dubai, U.A.E. – Setting a new standard in Dubai's nightlife, Ace Events is proud to announce its expansion into prestigious venues, offering even more space, VIP experiences, and themed extravaganzas for Dubai's discerning partygoers.



Ace Events is renowned for curating extraordinary experiences that push the boundaries of entertainment, bringing Dubai's nightlife to new heights. In addition to its upcoming events, which promise opulence, celebrity encounters, state-of-the-art technology, and immersive themes, Ace Events has introduced international acts such as Akhil and MKSHFT to Dubai's party scene.



Ace Events is dedicated to delivering visually stunning and engaging nights that exceed expectations. The company's diverse lineup of themed events includes the chic "Opus Thursdays," which brings theme nights to life, “Elite Saturdays” at KQ Club with performances from some of the biggest stars and the enchanting “Mantis Sundays” in collaboration with team innovation. Additionally, Ace Events hosted two months of Y2K Commercial Nights catering specifically to the Indian crowd, offering a unique experience unparalleled in the region. Armani Nights, in collaboration with Sanjay Harris of Bling Events and currently, Infinite Events, have become iconic in Dubai's nightlife.



Ace Events is synonymous with top-notch entertainment, boasting a lineup of exceptional DJs, including DJ Zaan, DJ Ricky, DJ Mox, DJ Lathish, DJ Sohail, and DJ Tronik, guaranteeing each event is nothing short of spectacular.



With an expected turnout of over 300 guests per night, Ace Events has extended its schedule to ensure captivating events happening throughout the entire week. With artists scheduled to promise an ever-enticing Saturday evenings and bringing back Arjun all the way from UK this Saturday 16th September at Dubai hottest new venue KQ Club in Wafi City Mall.

