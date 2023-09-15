(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
STOOF INTERNATIONAL: Fred Stoof, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner and the rolling fortress "TROJAN"
STOOF INTERNATIONAL: Fred Stoof, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner and the rolling fortress "TROJAN" The Berlin Courtyard Festival, to which 3500 guests were welcomed in the Red City Hall by the Governing Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner, had an armoured highlight, the "TROJAN" from STOOF INTERNATIONAL.” - Wilhelm Bergmann, BERLINER BÖRSEN-ZEITUNG (BERLIN STOCK EXCHANGE NEWSPAPER)BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The legendary Berlin Hoffest (Berlin Courtyard Festival), to which around 3500 guests from all walks of social life were welcomed in the courtyards of the Rotes Rath(Red City Hall) by the Governing Mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner, had an armoured highlight, the "TROJAN" from STOOF INTERNATIONAL .
Armoured cars from STOOF International have strong steel plates, aramid, centimetre-thick window panes, special chassis with special brakes, fire extinguishing systems, GPS tracking systems, wheels with emergency running systems, armoured tanks, protected exhaust systems, sirens, flashing lights as well as many other secret special equipment and are above all one thing, absolutely inconspicuous!
Numerrepresentatives from politics, business, science, diplomacy, culture, media and sport marvelled at the rolling fortress called "TROJAN".
With the "TROJAN", the company STOOF INTERNATIONAL has created a successor model based on the Toyota LC 300 with the trademarked name "Trojan" in its highly secret production halls in Borkheide, on an area of approximately 25000 m2, barely 50 kilometres from the gates of the German capital Berlin.
The "TROJAN" has been certified as the strongest SUV special protection vehicle according to the VPAM (Association of Test Centres for Attack Resistant Materials and Constructions) BRV and the ERV version 3 also on 2-metre sprengen, each with three out of three stars by the German Beschussamt, which reflects the 150 years of experience in the construction of special vehicles by STOOF INTERNATIONAL.
BERLINER BÖRSEN-ZEITUNG (BERLIN STOCK EXCHANGE NEWSPAPER) asked the owner of STOOF International, Fred Stoof , questions about the "TROJAN" which was surrounded by many interested people at the Berlin Hoffest.
BERLINER BÖRSEN-ZEITUNG: Mr Stoof, what is a rolling fortress?"
Fred Stoof: "Rolling fortresses are special protection vehicles that offer comprehensive protection against attacks, which is especially important for vulnerable people in the current political times."
BERLINER BÖRSEN-ZEITUNG: Mr Stoof, is one better protected in an armoured car?
Fred Stoof: "Bullets and shrapnel cannot penetrate the bodywork, the occupants remain unharmed, because armoured cars serve as a safe means of transport for politicians, kings and queens or high-ranking managers."
Numerrepresentatives from the social spheres of politics, business, science, diplomacy, culture, media and sport tcame to the courtyards of the Rotes Rathto see how safe special protection vehicles from STOOF INTERNATIONAL are."
VIDEO of the Berlin Courtyard Festival =
VIDEO of the armoured "TROJAN" =
WEB SITE of STOOF INTERNATIONAL =
Wilhelm Bergmann
BERLINER BÖRSEN-ZEITUNG
+49 30 20924045
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
STOOF INTERNATIONAL: Fred Stoof, the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner and the rolling fortress "TROJAN"
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107075878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.