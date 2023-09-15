Kyrgyzstan Proposes To Establish Regional Energy-Efficiency Center In Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has proposed to establish a center in
Bishkek dedicated to implementing energy-efficient and
resource-saving technologies across the Central Asian region,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the
Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe.
Japarov said that this initiative aims at fostering the
responsible utilization of both water and energy resources
throughout the region.
"We are ready for constructive and mutually beneficial
cooperation on matters related to water and energy," the president
said.
"For the rational use of water and energy resources in Central
Asia, we need to take drastic, specific, and effective measures,
primarily by attracting significant investments into the water and
water-energy sectors, both public and private. I also want to
emphasize that the activities of regional organizations on water
use issues in Central Asia should align with the interests and
needs of all states," Japarov added.
Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan's president suggested renewing
cooperation within the agreement, dating back to 1998 on the use of
water and energy resources of the Naryn and Syrdarya rivers among
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.
