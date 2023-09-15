Kyrgyzstan Proposes To Establish Regional Energy-Efficiency Center In Bishkek

He made the remark during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe.

Japarov said that this initiative aims at fostering the responsible utilization of both water and energy resources throughout the region.

"We are ready for constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation on matters related to water and energy," the president said.

"For the rational use of water and energy resources in Central Asia, we need to take drastic, specific, and effective measures, primarily by attracting significant investments into the water and water-energy sectors, both public and private. I also want to emphasize that the activities of regional organizations on water use issues in Central Asia should align with the interests and needs of all states," Japarov added.

Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan's president suggested renewing cooperation within the agreement, dating back to 1998 on the use of water and energy resources of the Naryn and Syrdarya rivers among Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.