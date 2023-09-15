Energy, Tech, Govt Sectors Main Draw At Qu Career Fair

Doha, Qatar: Students at the just-concluded Qatar University Fair were more attracted to sectors that deal with renewable energy and innovative technology.

Around 73 potential employers from the private and public sector and from varifields such as energy, industry, finance, business, education, and health participated in the four-day event -- interacting with students on their career paths.

Corporations like Ooredoo, Vodafone, Deloitte, SLB and other private sector players joined government agencies like the Ministry of Labour, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB), QatarEnergy, National Cyber Security Agency, Ashghal and others in the Fair.

“If you look at the job market, technology, sustainability, and entrepreneurship are setting the pace. The energy sector is also huge here because Qatar is a major player. So many ofare more interested in moving in that direction because the jobs are abundant here,” Mohammed Alaaeldin told The Peninsula, adding that many students also aim to explore government jobs due to the stability.



On the other hand, Bharti Shetty, a recruiter at SLB, a global technology company, told The Peninsula that while many students are swayed by the prospects of technology and practical experience, it helps companies know their strengths when they do their internships.

“We get the students to intern withand observe their performance. It's also an opportunity for the students to see what they want to do after college.“We see how enthusiastic they are and how much they want to do a practical job rather than just being behind the computers. We also encourage them to go into the field and develop innovative technology and equipment.”

She added that the company had around 40 students on internship this year from several universities in Qatar, including QU, Texas A&M, and UDST.“So we had quite a lot of numbers this time, and they worked like any other employee for around 6 to 8 weeks of internship. For the next year, I think at least we would hire 20 to 30 people from the internship programme,” she added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Student Career Development Organisation (SCDO) at QU, Mohammed Al Hafiz, said the fair enabled students to understand the importance of practical skills, especially as they trend towards renewable energy, technology and other sectors. He added that professional growth remains crucial, especially in today's learning-centric world.“My current degree doesn't set me apart significantly, so investing in continuprofessional development is essential to stay aligned with advancements. Professional skill development includes vital competencies such as time management and honing the practical skills required for one's job,” Al Hafiz told The Peninsula.