Qatar Attends Budapest Demographic Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Budapest: Qatar is participating in the Fifth Budapest Demographic Summit which started yesterday under the theme“Family is the key to security.”
Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad is heading the delegation of Qatar to the two-day summit.
Attended by a number of heads of states and governments and representatives of international organisations concerned, the opening session of the summit discussed how policy makers contribute to introducing and supporting the established family policies, being the most important nuclof all societal and national security frameworks and strategies for countries to counter negative behavioral phenomena, especially in organized crime, terrorism, instability, economic decline, illegal immigration, loss of national identity, and other current challenges.
