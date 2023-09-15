Zelensky To Address Un General Assembly In New York

According to the preliminary schedule of speeches by heads of delegations, the Ukrainian leader is expected to deliver his speech early on September 19, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The theme of the debate, which will run from September 19 to 23, is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."

On the first day, September 19, almost 40 leaders are expected to address the UN General Assembly, including the leaders of the United States, Poland, Turkey, Hungary, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

On September 20, Zelensky will take part in the open debate of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly officially opened on September 5. The session is chaired by Dennis Francis, who represents the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago at the UN.

Russia will be represented at the high-level week by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He is expected to take part in the UN Security Council meeting on September 20.