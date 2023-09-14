22Nd Amman International Book Fair To Open September 21

During a press conference at the Royal Cultural Centre, Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar said the fair will feature more than 400 publishing houses from 22 countries.

The fair's doors will be open until September 30 at the Amman International Automobile Hall on Airport Road.

President of the Jordanian Publishers Union Jaber Abu Fares said the decision to bring the exhibition back to Airport Road is a strategic use of the available space, which was expanded to 9,000 square metres this year.



This decision is in response to the high demand from publishers who wish to participate in the fair, he said, noting the event's cultural programme will include 65 different activities, including seminars, poetry, storytelling evenings, entertainment events and book signings.