Qnl Workshop Discusses Measures To Fight Illicit Trafficking Of Artefacts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Library (QNL) has successfully concluded the 3-day Second Doha Workshop on Countering the Trafficking of Cultural Property with a Foon Documentary Heritage.
The workshop addressed the importance of the urgent need to protect the Arab and Middle Eastern region's rich history from illicit trafficking.
HE the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari said: "Preserving our cultural property goes beyond protection; it signifies our deep commitment to the essence and identity of our region. These treasures encapsulate the stories, traditions, and shared memories that shape us. Through this workshop, we not only highlight Qatar's proactive role but also invite the global community to collaborate with us. Together, we can ensure our collective history is cherished and preserved for generations to come."
For his part, Director of Customs Training and Regional Center Mubarak Ibrahim al-Boainin indicated that the General Authority of Customs is committed to strengthening partnerships and fostering knowledge exchange with national, regional, and international institutions. Combating the illicit trafficking of cultural heritage remains at the forefront of the authority's agenda, stressing that this dedication is underscored by our sustained alliance with the World Customs Organization, through our regional capacity-building endeavours.
The Second Doha Workshop on Countering the Trafficking of Cultural Property reinforced the QNL's unwavering commitment to preserving cultural heritage and preventing the illegal trade of valuable artefacts. QNL aims to make significant strides in protecting the region's rich cultural history, through collaboration with experts and organizations worldwide.
