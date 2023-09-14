5 Dangerous Side Effects Of Excessive Potato Consumption On Health

ALSO READ: Skin hacks: 5 unexpected benefits of Olive Seed Oil for suppleness

Here are five potential side effects of consuming potatoes in excess:

1. Weight Gain:

Potatoes are a starchy vegetable and a good source of carbohydrates. Eating large quantities of potatoes, especially when prepared with added fats or oils, can contribute to weight gain.

2.

Blood Sugar Spikes:

Potatoes have a high glycemic index, which means they can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels when consumed in large amounts. This can be a concern for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

3. Digestive Issues:

Excessive potato consumption, when consumed with skin is fibrous. Excessive fibre can lead to digestive discomfort, including gas, bloating, and diarrhoea.

4. Risk of Chronic Diseases:

Consuming potatoes in large quantities, especially if they are deep-fried or prepared with unhealthy fats, can contribute to an increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and obesity.

5. Nutrient Imbalance:

Relying heavily on potatoes for your daily calorie intake can lead to a nutrient imbalance. While potatoes provide essential nutrients like potassium and vitamin C, they may lack other essential nutrients found in a balanced diet like protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.

