G20 Summit: New Park In Delhi Showcasing Sculptures Of Member State's National Animals To Be Inaugurated Today

The G20 Park promises to be a unique attraction, showcasing 19 sculptures that represent the national birds and animals of the G20 member countries. What makes these sculptures even more remarkable is that they have been crafted from recycled metal scrap, reflecting a commitment to environmental sustainability through a waste-to-art concept.

The inception of this artistic endeavor dates back to April, when a dedicated team of artists associated with Lalit Kala Akademi began the intricate process of creating these sculptures in Garhi village. Just a few months later, by July, these remarkable sculptures were completed, showcasing the talent and creativity of the artists.

As the G20 Park continues to take shape, efforts have been underway to landscape and beautify the surroundings. Since July, these stunning sculptures have been steadily installed in the park, adding a vibrant and artistic dimension to the landscape.

"The park will be inaugurated on Monday. The sculptures have been specially curated by artists to symbolise sustainability through representations from each of the G20 nations," an official from the NDMC said.

In a concerted effort to symbolize unity and collective development, the NDMC proposed the creation of the G20 Park in New Delhi back in January. This park embodies the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) and is strategically located at Kautilya Marg.

The heart of this unique park lies in its exquisite sculptures, a labor of love and artistry conceptualized, designed, and curated by a team of renowned artists, many of whom have previously worked on transformative waste-to-art projects. These sculptures, created from recycled metal scrap, stand as a testament to the transformative power of art and the potential to turn discarded materials into captivating masterpieces.

Meanwhile, as many as 50 students are roped in from universities in the National Capital Region (NCR) who volunteered their efforts in the sculpture-making process. Their dedication and contribution further emphasize the collaborative spirit of this artistic endeavor.

The G20 Park serves as a captivating showcase of diversity, with each sculpture representing a unique national bird or animal from the G20 member countries and the European Union. These sculptures include iconic creatures like the Indian peacock, American bison, Brazilian jaguar, Chinese red-crowned crane, Saudi Arabian camel, Korean magpie, Australian emu, Canadian gray jay, Russian brown bear, and Mexican golden eagle.





Each sculpture is thoughtfully accompanied by an informative plaque that provides insights into the specific bird or animal, its country of origin, and credits the talented artist responsible for its creation.