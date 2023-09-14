Flash News: Okx Adds Dai Stablecoin To On-Chain Earn Product

OKX Adds DAI Stablecoin to On-Chain Earn Product



OKX today added the DAI stablecoin to its On-Chain Earn product, which gives users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi protocols without paying gas fees.

With this latest addition, users can stake a minimum of 1 DAI and earn daily interest, with an annual appreciation rate (APR) of approximately 5%*. The staked DAI and its associated interest can be redeemed at any time; redeemed funds will be distributed to the user's Funding account.



DAI, a stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, is maintained and regulated by MakerDAO , a decentralized autonomorganization. With the addition of DAI, OKX users can now participate in on-chain earning opportunities through PoS staking and DeFi protocols using DAI.



OKX On-chain Earn products are built on a secure and reliable infrastructure with no service fees or commissions for participation in PoS staking or DeFi protocols. To protect users' assets, OKX only partners with verified third-party projects.

To learn more about On-Chain Earn's newest addition, click her .

*Note: The APR is adjusted automatically based on MakerDAO's conditions.

