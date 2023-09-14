Flash News: Okx Adds Dai Stablecoin To On-Chain Earn Product

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 14, 2023.
OKX Adds DAI Stablecoin to On-Chain Earn Product
OKX today added the DAI stablecoin to its On-Chain Earn product, which gives users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi protocols without paying gas fees.
With this latest addition, users can stake a minimum of 1 DAI and earn daily interest, with an annual appreciation rate (APR) of approximately 5%*. The staked DAI and its associated interest can be redeemed at any time; redeemed funds will be distributed to the user's Funding account.
DAI, a stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, is maintained and regulated by MakerDAO , a decentralized autonomorganization. With the addition of DAI, OKX users can now participate in on-chain earning opportunities through PoS staking and DeFi protocols using DAI.
OKX On-chain Earn products are built on a secure and reliable infrastructure with no service fees or commissions for participation in PoS staking or DeFi protocols. To protect users' assets, OKX only partners with verified third-party projects.
To learn more about On-Chain Earn's newest addition, click her .
*Note: The APR is adjusted automatically based on MakerDAO's conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.