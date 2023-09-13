Centene, Schnucks And People's Health Centers Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Ferguson Clinic

As previously announced on July 19, 2017 , the Centene Charitable Foundation made an initial investment to establish the health center. Schnuck Markets donated the space in its Ferguson store for the primary care for adults and children over the age of three. The Foundation will financially support the health center's operations, while clinical staff from Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers will provide medical services. The facility is expected to provide services to over 8,000 people annually.



"We are pleased to celebrate the clinic's grand opening today, and to continue the relationship we have with Schnucks and Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers on this project," said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and CEO of Centene. "We are all three committed to serving the population of Ferguson and continuing with the revitalization of the area."

"We welcome Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers to the new Schnucks Ferguson and thank them and Centene for their commitment to the residents of the North St. Louis County area," said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of Schnuck Markets. "Partnering in this clinic is an example of our commitment to nourish people's lives by focusing on health and wellness programs in the communities we serve."

The clinic will be open Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The services offered at the clinic include:



Low acuity primary care for adults and children (ages 3+)

Immunization services

Laboratories

Dental services through mobile unit

Referral to other needed services, including but not limited to:



Primary care



X-Ray and screening mammography



Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services



Women's Health (OB-GYN) Social Services

"Clearly, partnerships will be critical in our efforts to help heal and promote the health and wellness of our vulnerable communities," said Dwayne Butler, CEO of People's Health Centers. "To this end, we at People's are very excited to work with Centene and Schnucks to bring valuable primary health care resources to the Ferguson community, together providing and increasing access to quality healthcare in that community."

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 company, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Many receive benefits provided under Medicaid, including the State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as Aged, Blind or Disabled (ABD), Foster Care and Long Term Care (LTC), in addition to other state-sponsored programs, Medicare (including the Medicare prescription drug benefit commonly known as "Part D"), dual eligible programs and programs with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Centene also provides healthcare services to groups and individuals delivered through commercial health plans. Centene operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. It also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide specialty services including behavioral health management, care management software, correctional healthcare services, dental benefits management, in-home health services, life and health management, managed vision, pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy and telehealth services.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about Centene, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, .

About Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers

Betty Jean Kerr People's Health Centers (PHC), founded in 1972, has been at the forefront of providing quality health care to the St. Louis metropolitan area for over 40 years. The mission of PHC is to provide comprehensive primary health care, such as pediatrics, internal medicine, OB/GYN, dental, mammography, behavioral health, pharmacy, radiology, podiatry and laboratory services, to meet the health needs of the entire community. PHC is committed to serving the impoverished, uninsured populations in St. Louis and St. Louis County communities. With three conveniently located health centers, and a friendly welcoming staff, PHC aspires to serve all the health care and wellness needs of the entire family.

Along with traditional primary care services, PHC also offers client-centered cluster visits, community health education, nursing, mobile van outreach, school-linked services and prevention health services, which allows a seamless approach to health and wellness while improving health outcomes and decreasing disparities.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. The company takes pride in its community partnerships and gives more than $13 million annually in food to food pantries and more than $1.7 million to not-for-profit organizations through the company's My Schnucks Card program. Schnucks operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. Privately held, Schnucks employs 14,000 teammates and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Follow Schnucks on Facebook at .

SOURCE Centene Foundation



