Amir Leaves El Salvador

San Salvador: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital, San Salvador, today, after concluding an official visit to the Republic of El Salvador.

Upon his departure from El Salvador International Airport, His Highness was seen off by Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador HE Dr. Félix Augusto Antonio Ulloa Garay, Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Qatar to El Salvador HE Fahad Salem Al Marri, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir sent a telegram to President of the Republic of El Salvador HE Nayib Armando Bukele in which he expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude for the warm and generhospitality His Highness and the accompanying delegation received during the visit to El Salvador.

HH the Amir expressed his confidence that the agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed during the visit will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries for the good and interest of the two peoples, expressing the utmost appreciation and best wishes to His Excellency for good health and wellness, and for the people of El Salvador continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.