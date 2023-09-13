Kingston Ironkey Extends Mobile Data Protection With Flagship Military-Grade D500s



FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) Certified

Multi-Password Option with Complex/Passphrase Modes Industry-First Dual Hidden Partition Option.

Dubai, – Kingston Digital EuropeLLP, a flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, launched today the Best-in-Class Kingston IronKeyTM D500S, hardware-encrypted USB flash drive providing military-grade security for classified data in transit.

D500S is FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified with new enhancements from NIST requiring secure microprocessor upgrades for stronger security and attack protections for government and military use. The drive self-tests upon bootup and includes thermal and voltage protection to automatically shut down when certain threshold is reached. Waterproof1, dustproof1, shock and vibration resistant to Military Standards2, crush-resistant and epoxy-filled, D500S' rugged zinc casing protects internal components from penetration attacks.

The Multi-Password option with Complex or Passphrase mode3 allows users to take ownership over their data, making it easier to remember the password to unlock the stringent security. Admin can reset a User password and enable a One-Time Recovery password to restore access should User password be forgotten. Both Admin and User can set a session-based Read-Only mode to protect the drive from malware on untrusted systems, while Admin can also set a Global Read-Only mode until reset. To keep data from getting into the wrong hands, Admin can enter a Crypto-Erase password that will destroy the data and reset the drive to prevent unauthorized access in compromising situations.

D500S includes great features found in the Kingston IronKey lineup like XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, protection from BadUSB and Brute Force attacks with digitally signed firmware, Virtual Keyboard4 for keylogger and screenlogger protection, and D500S also boasts the industry's first dual-partition option. Admin can create two custom-sized secure partitions for Admin and User, allowing for a Hidden File Store that can be used to provision files to the User partition as needed. When using untrusted systems or sharing the drive, the Hidden File Stores keep data secure and invisible unless properly accessed.

“The flagship D500S with FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) offers more features than any other drive in its class. D500S upgrades the IronKey D300S with state-of-the-art security making for a complete security solution for high-value data protection for larger enterprises and governments,” said Oscar Escayola Kaloudis, EMEA Flash Business Manager and Sales Manager DACH, Middle East and Africa, Greece and Israel for Kingston, EMEA.“IronKey has become an essential pillar to meeting Data Loss Protection (DLP) best practices with the toughest military-grade security for compliance with data encryption laws and regulations such as SOC 2, NIS2, FISMA, GDPR, PIPEDA, HIPAA, HITECH, GLBA, SOX, and CCPA.”

D500S offers many customization options and are TAA/CMMC Compliant and Assembled in USA. Available in fast dual channel performance with capacities up to 512GB, backed by a 5-year warranty with free technical support. An enterprise managed D500SM model as well as an optional-managed custom drive are also available5.

