Action Against Hunger Responds To Severe Flooding In Libya

“Our teams in Libya are ready to support the local Libyan Red Crescent in the distribution of food packages, hygiene kits, and other essential items for 1,000 affected people,” said Dr. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger.

Action Against Hunger is partnering with the Libyan Red Crescent to respond to the devastating flooding in the northeast of the country.

According to a spokesperson for the government in eastern Libya, there are 5,300 people dead in Derna, with a further 7,000 injured, 10,000 missing, and 40,000 displaced. Local organizations report an urgent need for food, water, hygiene, sanitation, and basic necessities.

Before the floods, more than 1.5 million people were in need of humanitarian assistance. For more than a decade, Libya has been experiencing a complex political crisis, resulting in a fractured government. The recent catastrophe will further increase Libya's humanitarian needs.

Action Against Hunger has launched an emergency appeal to support people affected by the disaster in Libya.

Action Against Hunger in Libya

Action Against Hunger has been working in Libya since 2019 with projects to strengthen the resilience of people affected by the conflict and improve livelihoods for the most vulnerable communities.

The organization is working in rural areas of Tripoli and Sabha, rehabilitating primary health care centers to improve access to primary health care for all. Action Against Hunger is also implementing food security and livelihood projects in Sabha and Ubari. We support vulnerable farmers, especially women, to improve their living conditions through climate-smart farming methods.