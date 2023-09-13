Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:20 GMT

New Rector Of Sumgayit State University Appointed - Decree


9/13/2023 9:20:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Rufat Azizov has been appointed rector of Sumgayit State University, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107061036

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search