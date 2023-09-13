New Rector Of Sumgayit State University Appointed - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Rufat Azizov
has been appointed rector of Sumgayit State University, Trend reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
