Euromoney: Boubyan Named “The World’s Best Islamic Structured Products House”

(MENAFN- Bank Boubyan) Boubyan Bank received another award as a part of Euromoney’s international awards to banks in Kuwait and the region, where the bank was named “The World’s Best Islamic Structured Products House 2023”. This emphasizes the bank’s leadership in acquiring a share of corporate finance in the Kuwaiti market, and reinforcing its competitive abilities to offer outstanding financing solutions and products to corporate customers.



The international institution recognized Boubyan with this award on the back of Boubyan’s financing deals to major projects and companies, which reinforced its strategy in the financing market and its role in the growth of the banking industry through its financing solutions which contribute to the growth of Islamic finance.



Boubyan received “The World’s Best Islamic Structured Products House 2023” award for being the mandated lead arranger, global agent, in financing the J3 project for developing Jaber Al-Ahmad Residential City at a total cost of KD 150+ million.



Mr. Mohammed Al-Jaser Al-Ghanim, Deputy General Manager - Corporate Banking Group, stated: “Thanks to Almighty Allah, we made a new achievement by outperforming Islamic financial institutions worldwide. The outstanding award by a prestigious institution such as Euromoney reinforces our achievements and emphasizes our leadership in terms of excellence and uniqueness of products, thus leading to our sustainable growth across various financing sectors and on the long term.”



He added: “The most prominent aspect about this award is that it comes from an international institution which is renowned for its fairness, and that this recognition is based on a thorough assessment, which reflects the role of the leadership of the bank and its prominent role in reinforcing the Islamic finance sector by financing mega corporate projects, and the accelerating growth of the finance industry by providing all means of support, innovating financing solutions, and the necessary support to many vital projects for its business banking customers.



Al-Jaser concluded: “Boubyan Bank’s solid performance and growth across all financial indicators, especially market shares in various sectors, are the fruit of its unwavering commitment to offering sustainable solutions and products that achieve sustainable growth over the long term. All this was achieved by the special efforts of our human resources, and we remain committed to maintaining our successes across all business sectors.”





