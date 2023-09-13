Sidbi To Share Best Practices With Saudi Arabian Counterpart To Help Msmes

New Delhi, Sept 12 (KNN) Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises Bank (SMEB) and India's Small Industries Development Bank (﻿SIDBI﻿) have signed a cooperation agreement.

The agreement achieves one of the objectives of the SMEB by drawing on India's experience and models to help small and medium enterprises access adequate finance and achieve stability and growth, according to a statement on Zawya.







The pact includes inter alia, the design and formulation of technical strategy data in accordance with best practices, the transfer of knowledge in the field of credit practices aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises and financial institutions.

It also includes strengthening of the awareness and training role between the two parties by the organisation of a training programme for employees to facilitate their understanding of the best practices adopted by both parties in this field, the report said.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ongoing Saudi-Indian Investment Forum in New Delhi.

It was attended by SMEB Acting CEO Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Mansour and SIDBI Deputy Managing Director Sudatta Mandal.

(KNN Bureau)