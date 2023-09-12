Sharjah Ruler To Debate Foreign Terms In Arabic In Cairo

SHARJAH, 12th September, 2023 (WAM) - H. H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has expressed his disapproval of registering and adding foreign words to the Arabic language, alleging that they are becoming prevalent.

H.H. stated his intention to attend an Arabic Language Academy conference in Cairo on October 2nd to discuss all foreign words registered in the last four years, as well as the word "trend," with the goal of rethinking the recognition of these words. His Highness stressed that changing the Arabic language proved challenging and that no one dared to do it.

H.H. expressed these views during a phone interview on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority's "Direct Line" programme. "The use of foreign words has become excessive," he said. Certain terms were generated four years ago, and some individuals began using them, believing them part of the language. They have added the word 'trend,' but they haven't standardised it; they've simply introduced it. This is an incorrect Arabic term that people have acquired."

"These words registered four years ago are not standardised," Sharjah's ruler continued, adding“People, on the other hand, act as if they are. As members of the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo, we now demand that the foreign words that have been registered be reconsidered. We do not wish to introduce new foreign terms into Arabic because of the violations that have happened.”

"The issue is about reversing what has been done. Since we want to debate all these words on October 2nd, place the word 'trend' among these words,' they remarked at the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo. I advocated replacing the word 'trend' with "mutadawal" or 'qimat at-tadawul.' (Most circulated and circulated)

"Now we have a meeting in the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo on October 2nd, and we wonder what will come of it, H.H. remarked. Will the Cairo Academy standardise these terms? No. Instead, the conference participants at the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo will convey what we discussed to the Union of Arabic Language Academies in Sharjah."

"We are in contact with Dr. Abdulwahab Abdulhafiz, the respected academic and head of Cairo's Arabic Language Academy. During this time, I've had two conversations with him about this. It's worth noting that the Arabic Language Academy in Cairo is exclusively accessible to Egyptian nationals, although I'm an exception".

"They consider me one of them because a presidential decree exempted me, as it is not an easy matter, and we are active members by the grace of God, and we will not allow these concepts to penetrate our language."

"We say to the people that it's not easy, and no one dares to change the language. The language academies are in charge of revising the words. Some people may be 'westernised,' but this is our unique language, which we are protecting. We reassure and comfort our academy colleagues,'' the Ruler of Sharjah concluded.