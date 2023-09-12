King Attends Tactical Exercise Conducted By Northern Military Region

King Abdullah was briefed on the exercise scenario, which included the use of cutting-edge warfare tools, including cybersecurity technology, drones and psychological warfare, according to a Royal Court statement.

The exercise also included the use of anti-tank weapons, aerial defence weapons, aerial cover by fighter jets and electronic jamming techniques.

His Majesty commended the professionalism and advanced skills displayed by the participants in the exercise, praising JAF's commitment to keeping up with the latest advancements in military training and weaponry.



