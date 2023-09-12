Dubai Women's Run Gears Up For Start On November 5Th

Dubai Women's Run, the largest female sports event, will take place on the 5th of November at Dubai Festival City Mall. Organised by Plan b Group, in association with the Athletic Federation and Dubai Sports Council, and supported by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the run is set to bring together the spirit to champion female health and wellbeing.

The 10th edition event has a sustainability theme this year, and is split into 3km, 5km, and 10km distances. First three winners of the 5km and 10km categories will be awarded cash prizes. For 10km runners, the first prize will be 5,000aed, second place takes 3,000aed and third place will be 2,000aed. Winners for the 5km run can expect 3,000aed, 2,000aed and 1,000aed for the top three respectively.

About Dubai Women's Run:

Organized by Plan b Group, in association with Athletic Federation and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Women's Run stands as the pioneering initiative in the Middle East that celebrates the spirit of multicultural, empowered women in the region. This premier women's only running event in the region has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, drawing participants from local, regional, and international circles.

About Dubai Festival City Mall:

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East's only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to the VOX Cinema Multiplex; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.