Sport Authority Lauds Kuwaiti Karateka's Bronze Medal Win In Ireland

KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Sport lauded Kuwaiti Karateka Abdullah Shaaban for winning of bronze medal in the Karate 1-Premier League, concluded recently in Dublin, Ireland.
In a statement on Tuesday, the authority's Director General Yousef Al-Baidan said that Shaaban's achievement of reaching the final four stage for the under 60 kg category was great for the Kuwaiti sports, especially for Karate.
His performance in the tournament allowed him to raise his international ranking to second for his weight category, Al-Baidan noted.
Shaaban defeated his Japanese opponent in the match to determine the winner of the third and fourth place, in the league where only the best 32 Karatekas in the world compete and receive generprizes. (end)
