Food Truck Of Russian Icrc Passes To Khankendi After Two Days Of Stalling


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. A truck with food supplies sent by the Russian International Red Cross Society (ICRC) for people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has passed to Khankendi after a two-day pause, Trend reports.

Thus, two days ago a truck was waiting near the Barda Hotel, although the passage to Askeran was to be provided from the other side.

The separatists in Karabakh and the Armenian authorities once again demonstrated an unconstructive position, preventing the entry of a vehicle with a food supply for Armenians in Karabakh.

Will be updated

