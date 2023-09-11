India Is New Hope For World: J & K Lg

Addressing the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organized by Amar Ujala Group here on Monday, the LG also asked the youth to be future-ready and prepare themselves for the opportunities and challenges coming their way.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is historic and path-breaking. India is the new hope for the world. The young generation must utilize this opportunity to make the 21st Century India's Century,” Sinha said.

He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the meritoristudents of class 10th and 12th who have been honoured with this year's award. He also congratulated the girl students for outshining the boys in the award tally.

“The successes of our daughters and the greater share in Gold Medals at all levels have attracted the attention of the entire country. I am confident, with hard work and determination, they will be trailblazers of future economic growth and prosperity in J&K UT,” the LG said.

Highlighting the need to develop the educational institutions as a centre of innovation, ideas and lifelong learning, Sinha said the student-centric and Outcome-based education will empower the young generation to learn new skills and unlock success in the dynamic world.

He called upon the teaching community to motivate the students to realize their inner ability and explore their individuality.

“Teachers' job is to stimulate real and unique strength of the students so they can develop new ideas, solve problems, exploit future opportunities, learn to be creative and their power of mind can be utilized for the greater good of humanity,” Sinha said.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council, Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Vice Chancellors of variUniversities; Editors and members of Amar Ujala Group; public representatives; teachers, students and their parents were present.

'India Has Shown Strategic Strength'

Earlier speaking in Jammu LG asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has witnessed major push for

Aatmanirbharta

in Defence.

Sinha made these remarks while attending the North-Tech Symposium-2023 being held at Jagti Camof IIT here on Monday.

The LG observed that the three-day mega event will showcase cutting-edge technological advancements of the Indian Army and forge a synergy between Army, Industry and Academia in research, development and innovation in Defence technologies.

At the expo, he also talked about India's emergence as a defence exporter and self-reliance in Defence Production.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed a major push for Aatmanirbharta in Defence. We are a responsible space power and have shown our strategic strength,” Sinha said, adding that the launch of INS Vikrant last year vindicated our resolve to develop indigencapabilities.

The LG further said that India's arms imports have reduced significantly in the last 4-5 years and defence exports have reached an all-time high in the last financial year.

“It shows our commitment to innovation and Indigentechnology development,” he said.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have set the target of achieving 70 percent Aatmanirbharta in weaponry by 2027, which is providing unlimited opportunities to private industries, MSMEs and tech startups. It signals our steadfast commitment to self-reliance,” he added.

On the occasion, the LG congratulated and expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces for complete devotion to the motherland and determination to strengthen national security.

He said the rapid advancements in technology also called for new innovations in defence sector.

“Our greater thrust on Research & Development, innovation for defence excellence will ensure India is fully prepared for Future Warfare,” he added.

The North-Tech Symposium provides a platform to the Army, academia, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, experts and key stakeholders to identify unique solutions to meet the Army's operational requirements, while promoting self-reliance in defence production and technology proliferation.

The symposium will feature exhibitions, product launches, structured interactions and technical seminars.

Earlier, the LG congratulated the Northern Command, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu for jointly hosting hundreds of Industries and defence tech startups and making this year's North-Tech Symposium a unique experience with their collaboration.

“It is a proud moment for Academia as for the first time since its inception North-Tech Symposium, defence expo is being held in IIT Jammu,” he added.

Lieutenant General M. V. Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff; Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command; Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Prof Manoj S Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu; Dr Sunil Misra, Director General, Society for Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM); senior officers of Army, Police, Civil Administration, members of SIDM, industry leaders, students and young entrepreneurs were present on this occasion.

