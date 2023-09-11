Kuwait's Al-Saif Wins Bronze Medal At Fox's Indonesia Para-Badminton Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Saif wins the bronze medal at FOX's Indonesia Para Badminton Tourney in the SH6 men's singles.
In remarks to KUNA, Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Khaled Sultan, said that the tournament was successful especially with Al-Saif's achievement.
Sultan also praised the tournament organization and the reception of the delegations and participants by the organizers, adding that the Kuwaiti team benefited a lot from the participation. (end)
