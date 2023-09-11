Armenian Ambassador, Egyptian Minister Of Culture Discuss Cultural Cooperation

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Culture in Cairo. Poladyan and El-Kilany expressed their appreciation for the existing cultural ties between Armenia and Egypt and agreed to work together to further develop these ties.

Poladyan said that Armenia is planning to organize Armenian Cultural Days in Egypt in 2024. He also invited El-Kilany to participate in the Summit of Women Political Leaders for Democracy, Peace, and Security, which will be held in Armenia in October. El-Kilany expressed her interest in attending the summit.

The two officials also discussed the need to update and expand the legal framework governing cultural cooperation between Armenia and Egypt. They agreed to work together to develop new initiatives to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.

Notably, Armenia and Egypt have enjoyed a longstanding relationship characterized by cultural exchanges and mutual cooperation. The diplomatic ties between the two countries have fostered varicollaborations in fields such as arts, heritage, and cultural preservation. The meeting between the Ambassador of Armenia to Egypt, and the Egyptian Minister of Culture, further solidifies these cultural bonds and aims to explore new avenues for cooperation.