Qatar Takes Part In China International Fair For Investment &Trade 2023

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated as a“Guest Country of Honor” in the 23rd edition of the China International Fair for Investment &Trade (CIFIT 2023), which was held in Xiamen, China from September 8th to 11th under the theme of:“Open and Integrated: Key to High–Quality Development”.

The Qatar pavilion included several entities from the government and the private sector, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) , the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar (IPA Qatar), Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), and Qatari Diar.



Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, headed the Qatari delegation and participated in the opening session, in addition to a forum titled“High-Quality Development of Cross-Border Investment, the Launch of the Reports on the Development of Chinese Enterprises in UAE, France, Mexico, and Uzbekistan”.

He praised the close historical ties between the State of Qatar and the People's Republic of China, pointing out that China comes at the forefront of Qatar's trading partners, as the largest source of imports and destination for Qatari exports.

Al Khater also stated that Qatar's participation in this year's edition originates from its belief in the importance of partnerships in strengthening bilateral relations between countries.

China International Fair for Investment & Trade is held annually every September in Xiamen and is considered one of the largest events to attract foreign investment. It attracts many senior officials, businessmen, and investment promotion organizations worldwide. The Fair is also considered a gate to tap the investment opportunities available in China, Asia, and the world.

This year's edition witnessed the organization of several forums, presentations, and interactive meetings to highlight major issues such as attracting foreign investment, strategies to enter international markets, bilateral commercial and economic exchanges, sustainable development, smart manufacturing, the digital economy, and the Belt and Road Initiative.