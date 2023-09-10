Police arrest Chinese scammer engaged in labor-fraud plan

(MENAFN) A woman in China has been uncovered as being engaged in a main labor-fraud plan, having applied for 16 available jobs in various firms at the same time, a China-based news agency stated previously this week.



The salary fraudster, known only by the alias of Guan Yue, was allegedly captured in a different job interview. The woman took pictures and distributed them on work group conversations to scam a broad spectrum of companies into believing that she was gathering with customers.



Based on the press statement, Guan reserved precise paper archives of major data regarding each of her occupations, including job titles, bank account numbers, as well as start dates.



When the woman got extra job deals than she could control, she handed a job to a friend, having a charge on the salary from the job, a US-based news agency declared, quoting a state-owned newspaper.



Guan as well as her husband Chen Qiang were skillful at violating rules and laws, as Chen has supposedly conducted 13 adjudication cases and won every one of them.

