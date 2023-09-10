Icrc Keeping Separatists In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Under Its Protection - West Is Concerned

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. The
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been using
selective approach in regard with humanitarian cargo deliveries to
Armenians living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, MP of the Azerbaijani
Parliament Azer Badamov told Trend .
He noted that the cargo of the Russian Red Cross Society is
waiting in front of the hotel in Barda and is not allowed
through.
"At first glance it seems that the ICRC is acting under the same
convention, but in fact there are selective approaches and the
Russian Red Cross Society is being pressured for sending
humanitarian cargo to Khankendi. This once again reveals the true
purpose of the ICRC. We saw this during the 44-day Patriotic War,"
said Azer Badamov.
"At that time, the ICRC collected information and passed it on
to the Armenian side. Even after the end of the war, the ICRC
carried out intensive transports from Armenia to Khankendi. But
since these shipments were not inspected, what was in these trucks
raises questions. It was also found that the ICRC has been engaged
in smuggling through Azerbaijani border," the deputy said.
Now the ICRC says that only humanitarian goods from Armenia can
be brought to Khankendi.
"This means that an international organization, which should be
engaged in neutral activities related to humanitarian aid, is
engaged in political issues and implementation of its dirty
intentions. If the purpose of the ICRC is to provide humanitarian
aid to people in need, what is the importance of its direction?
However, the development once again proves that the ICRC has turned
into an instrument of political manipulation in the hands of the
West. The ICRC office must clearly realize that even if the
Aghdam-Khankendi road is opened, they will not be able to continue
their dirty intentions under their emblem as before," Badamov
noted.
Earlier, a truck of the Russian Red Cross Society was expected
to arrive in Aghdam and from there to Askeran. However, the truck
of the Russian Red Cross Society is still not allowed to go to
Askeran. A truck with food from the Russian Red Cross Society is
still standing in Barda, although it should move to Khankendi on
the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
