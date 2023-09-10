Seventh Edition Of S'hail Exhibition Concludes With Outstanding Success

Doha, Qatar: The seventh edition of the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition,“S'hail,” concluded tonight after five consecutive days. Hosted by Katara - the Cultural Village Foundation, the exhibition attracted thousands of visitors, maintaining its highest level of distinction and solidifying its regional and global prominence as the foremost and largest specialized exhibition in the hunting and falconry heritage.

The event, the most significant of its kind in the Gulf and Middle East region, brought together 190 companies specializing in hunting weapons, falconry equipment, camping, off-road vehicles, and equipped caravans for desert trips and hunting purposes. Qatar, the host country, was joined by 18 countries from varicontinents around the world. The exhibition also saw notable participation from ministries, official bodies, and authorities, providing substantial facilitation and high-quality services.

Salem Mubkhout Al-Marri, Director of Public Relations and Communications, expressed, "Each year, S'hail Exhibition attains significant success across varifronts, with the media playing a pivotal role in this achievement by conveying the festival's goals and its message of promoting Qatari identity and sharing our rich heritage with all segments of society."

Al-Marri Added:“We have collaborated with varimedia outlets to cover this event locally, regionally, and globally by engaging with the media of the participating countries. In addition, a daily newsletter was distributed within the exhibition, prepared and edited by the media team at Katara, covering the most important news of the exhibition, significant visits, and highlighting the offerings of the pavilions, which provide distinguished services in varifields such as weapons, falcon sales, handicrafts, sculpture, arts, technology, travel, and medical services”.