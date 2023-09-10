Conductor Welser-Moest Withdraws From Concerts Due To Cancer Treatment

Vienna: Austrian maestro and Cleveland Orchestra musical director Franz Welser-Moest will withdraw from all concerts from late October until the end of the year while being treated for cancer, he said late Friday.

"Franz Welser-Moest recently had a cancertumor removed and will need to undergo treatment between his conducting engagements for the next twelve to sixteen months," a statement on his website read.

"His first period of treatment will begin at the end of October. Regrettably, Welser-Moest must withdraw from all engagements from late October until the end of the year," it added.

The statement said Welser-Moest planned to resume his conducting engagements in January.

"His doctors are confident of a full recovery," it added.

Welser-Moest, 63, already withdrew from conducting Macbeth and concerts with the Vienna Philharmonic at this summer's prestigiSalzburg Festival.

The festival announced at the time the withdrawal was "due to orthopaedic problems".

Welser-Moest has been the Cleveland Orchestra's musical director for 22 years.

From 2010 to 2014, he was general musical director of the Vienna State Opera, one of the most prestigipositions in classical music worldwide.

Welser-Moest regularly conducts the Vienna Philharmonic orchestra at the Vienna Musikverein, as well as on tours in Europe, Japan, China and the US.

He has also conducted the orchestra's world-famVienna New Year's Concert several times.

Welser-Moest trained as a violinist before a car accident turned him to conducting, working with orchestras around the world including in London, Berlin, Zurich, Philadelphia and New York.