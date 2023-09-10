Daiso Japan Opens 13Th Branch At Tawar Mall

Doha, Qatar: Daiso Japan expands its reach with the opening of its 13th branche in Tawar mall, Doha, bringing affordable quality products to Qatar.

Daiso Japan, the renowned international retail chain known for its wide range of affordable, practical, and high-quality products, announced the opening of new branch in Tawar Mall.

31st August 2023 Daiso Japan in Tawar Mall was inaugurated by Jassim bin Jabar Tawar Al Kuwari, Tawar mall's chairman, Yacoub Boutros Mall's General manager, Sujit Jha, Mall's Operation Manager and Ramesh Bulchandani, General manager, LTC International Qatar (Daiso).

The latest addition of value for Daiso Japan Tawar Mall is located on the Ground floor, a prime shopping destination for all Qatar residents and expatriates. Diaso Japan stated: "We thank everyone involved for their constant support and contribution to the successful expansion of the brand." Daiso Japan has established itself as a household name worldwide, and this expansion further solidifies its commitment to bringing exceptional products at affordable prices to local communities. With a diverse range of 80,000 lifestyle items and novelty gift products, whilst introducing over 900 new products to customers every month. From practical kitchen utensils in funky designer colors such as folding colanders and silicon garlic peelers to clever ways of dressing up your bedrooms with stylish storage solutions, decorative household items, gifts, makeup, stationery, toys, and much more, the store offers something for everyone. With the price starting, 7 QAR onwards; Daiso boasts of a 'value for money deal'.

The store has gained a superior reputation as a leading Japanese one-stop-shopping destination in Qatar for both local as well as international shoppers. In addition to an upright and extensive product range, excellent quality, and a warm shopping ambiance, Daiso is a thorough utility store for your perfect home.

The much-loved retail concept store, Daiso Japan was launched in December 1977 in Hiroshima city, Japan. The brand has always had a simple vision of creating stores that offer unique value. It believes in providing a unique 'surprise & delight' shopping experience, filled with innovation and excitement through a huge range of products at unbeatable prices.

Now Daiso has 13 branches in Qatar: Hyatt Plaza, al Khor mall, Gulf mall, Doha Festival City, Ezdan Mall al Wakra, mall of Qatar, Mirqab Mall, J Mall, Place Vendôme, City Center Doha, Abu Sidra Mall, Ezdan Mall Al Gharaffa and Tawar Mall.