War Update: Ukrainian Forces Advance Near Robotyne, Klishchiivka

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an evening update published on Facebook .

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector. They have success in areas south of Robotyne and Klishchiivka, consolidating their positions, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating the occupied territories," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, 26 combat clashes took place on the front lines throughout the day.

Ukrainian aircraft launched eight strikes on concentrations of Russian military personnel and equipment.

Units of the rocket forces hit five artillery pieces and an anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.

The Russian army launched two missile strikes, 29 airstrikes and 14 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine