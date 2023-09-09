National Team Ukraine Secure Tie With England In Euro-2024 Qualifiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine held their fourth match in the qualifying round of the European Championship.
The Blue and Yellows, who formally hosted the match in Wroclaw (Poland), drew 1:1 against Group C leader England, reports Ukrinform.
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the scoring sheet in the 26th with Yukhim Konoplia's assist from the right wing. Before the break, parity was restored by Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who completed Harry Kane's assist in the 41st minute. Read also: President Zelensky meets with UNITED24 ambassador Shevchenko
In another qualifying Group C match in Skopje, North Macedonia will host Italy later tonight.
As of now, England lead Group C with 13 points (after 5 games), Ukraine have 7 points (4 games), Italy - 3 (2), North Macedonia - 3 (3), and Malta - 0 (4) .
Photo: uaf.ua
